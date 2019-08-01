0

Ф отограф любител на животните успя да заснеме мига, в който морски лъв случайно попада в отворената уста на гърбат кит, предаде Франс прес.

Снимката веднага стана сензация в интернет.

Чейз Декър, който е също морски биолог, направил снимката на 22 юли от борда на кораб по време на експедиция за наблюдаване на китове в Тихия океан, недалеч от залива Монтерей в Калифорния.

"Виждал съм много странни неща, но не и подобно нещо", заяви 27-годишният Декър, който заснема морски обитатели от десетина години.

Той поясни в Инстаграм, че забелязал стадо гърбати китове, които ловували рибки аншоа.

Морски лъв, който бил наблизо, не успял да се отмести от пътя на китовете и попаднал в устата на един от тях.

Декър веднага взел фотоапарат и запечатал сцената.

"Бях като в екстаз - току-що бях уловил миг, какъвто вероятно никога повече няма да видя", отбеляза той.

Гърбатите китове се хранят единствено с крил и малки риби.

Въпросният екземпляр от вида не затворил устата си и морският лъв се отскубнал, като се отървал само с малко уплаха.

Тук вижте и още невероятни снимки, направени от Чейз Декър:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Редактор: Христо Боснев
Източник: БТА    
морски лъв животни океан снимка

