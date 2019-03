#DerrickAdams "Orbiting Us #18," 2018 is the February #HRMObjectOfTheMonth. Adams deploys modern associations with space travel while also incorporating ancient motifs and imagery. Here, the silver mat frame can be read as a spaceship window offering us a view of the galaxy. This recent acquisition into the #HRMcollections is a perfect complement to the current exhibitions "The Color of the Moon: Lunar Painting in American Art" and "A Century of Lunar Photography and Beyond," both of which opened earlier this month. This February, the Hudson River Museum is proud to acknowledge and highlight several key works from the museum’s collection that reframe African American history. Image: Derrick Adams. "Orbiting Us #18," 2018. Mixed-media collage on paper. Museum Purchase, 2018 (2018.07) #MixedMedia #Space #RecentAcquisition #BlackHistoryMonth #AfricanAmericanHistory #HRM100

A post shared by Hudson River Museum (@hudsonrivermuseum) on Feb 20, 2019 at 11:49am PST