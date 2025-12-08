Стрелба в търговски център в Осло: Норвежката полиция задържа заподозрян

Н орвежката полиция каза днес, че е получила сигнали за стрелба в търговски център в Осло и че заподозреният за извършител е бил задържан, предаде Ройтерс.

#BREAKING

The police are at #Storo Storsenter in #Oslo after reports that a person has fired #shots inside the #ShoppingCenter



The police have the #shooter, a 19-year-old man from Oslo, under control. No injuries have been reported yet.

