Стрелба в търговски център в Осло: Норвежката полиция задържа заподозрян

Полицията претърсва търговския център за евентуални жертви

8 декември 2025, 15:00
Стрелба в търговски център в Осло: Норвежката полиция задържа заподозрян
Източник: БТА

Н орвежката полиция каза днес, че е получила сигнали за стрелба в търговски център в Осло и че заподозреният за извършител е бил задържан, предаде Ройтерс.

Полицията претърсва търговския център за евентуални жертви или други участници, се казва още в изявление на правоприлагащите органи.

Източник: БТА, Владимир Арангелов    
Осло Стрелба Търговски център Норвежка полиция Задържан заподозрян Инцидент Разследване Жертви Нападение Сигнали за стрелба
