Стрелба в търговски център в Осло: Норвежката полиция задържа заподозрян

Н орвежката полиция каза днес, че е получила сигнали за стрелба в търговски център в Осло и че заподозреният за извършител е бил задържан, предаде Ройтерс.
#BREAKING
The police are at Storo Storsenter in Oslo after reports that a person has fired shots inside the ShoppingCenter
The police have the shooter, a 19-year-old man from Oslo, under control. No injuries have been reported yet.
TV2
Полицията претърсва търговския център за евентуални жертви или други участници, се казва още в изявление на правоприлагащите органи.
There has been a mass evacuation of all shoppers at the scene of the shooting.