Почина Mister Cee, известен хип-хоп диджей и продуцент

П очина DJ Mister Cee, един от пионерите в хип-хопа и радиоводещ в Ню Йорк, който изигра важна роля за дебютния албум на Notorious B.I.G., предаде АП.

Mister Cee, a DJ who was an integral figure in New York City’s booming 1990s hip-hop scene and was an early champion of the Notorious B.I.G., has died. He was 57. https://t.co/ZY768I9RqF