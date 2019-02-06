В дома на най-младата милиардерка в света

Когато става въпрос за семейството Кардашиян-Дженър думичката "лично" звучи като оксиморон. Известните сестри и тяхната майка станаха световноизвестни именно с това, че всекидневно разкриват детайли от живота си. Всяка една от тях обаче има собствено мерило за това колко от личния си живот трябва да изважда на показ.
Кайли Дженър, обявена от сп. Forbes за най-младата милиардерка, е една от най-дискретните членове на известната фамилия. Особено когато се отнася за най-личното ѝ пространство - нейният дом.
ВИЖТЕ СНИМКИ ОТ РОЗОВОТО ЦАРСТВО НА КАЙЛИ ДЖЕНЪР
Спечелила богатството си благодарение на своята козметична марка, не е учудващо, че къщата на риалити звездата прилича на палат. Но според сп. Harpers Bazaаr там има много повече лукс, отколкото може да си представим.
Полусестрата на Ким Кардашиян отвори вратите на дома си за сп. Architectural Digest.
На корицата на изданието Кайли Дженър позира с разкошна рокля в топли цветове на Марк Джейкъбс, покрита с пера.
Editor @amytastley: It goes without saying, the Jenner/Kardashian clan has an indisputable grip on the American imagination. Presented with the opportunity to show our readers (and the internet!) their brand-new, freshly decorated California homes, we sent in the cameras for exclusive double stories on mother @krisjenner and youngest daughter @kyliejenner. Founded in Los Angeles nearly 100 years ago, AD has a long history of charting the tides of domestic taste via celebrity homes. Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford’s Pickfair estate was published in these pages six times over the decades; @cher made seven appearances; and more recently @juliannemoore, @ricky_martin, Jennifer Aniston, and @robertdowneyjr have opened their doors to us. Because the public feels it ‘knows’ the celebrity (versus our private homeowners), there is an extra frisson in peeking into these residences– what will the interiors reveal…? Prepare for a jolt of surprise in our annual Star Power issue out now and online through the link in our profile. Photo of Kylie wearing @marcjacobs by @thefacinator; design by @martynbullard. Photo of Kris wearing @jc_obando by @wabranowicz; design by @waldos_designs and @clementsdesign. Text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by @jilljacobsstudio and @charroxstylist
На страниците на списанието феновете на Кайли могат да видят как изглежда домът ѝ за 8 млн. долара, който тя дели с дъщеря си Сторми.
Очаквано, в къщата на Кайли преобладават розовите цветове.
"Обичам розовото и искам много от него", заявила Кайли на интериорния дизайнер.
Впечатляваща е трапезарията, където столовете са в различните нюанси на розовото - от по-тъмно към светло.
What were you doing when you were 21 years old? Looking for a job? Settling for an unpaid internship? Shopping for a foldout futon? @kyliejenner hasn’t got time for all that. The wildly popular entrepreneur, reality-television star, and youngest member of the Jenner/Kardashian clan is busy presiding over a cosmetics empire worth roughly $800 million. Forbes magazine speculated that she is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in history. To borrow a hackneyed phrase, when Kylie talks, people listen. “Kylie is the ultimate celebrity, the ultimate influencer. For someone her age to have achieved so much is frankly astonishing,” says @martynbullard, the Los Angeles #AD100 designer tasked with conjuring a dream home worthy of a vivacious almost-billionaire superstar. “I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Jenner recalls of her earliest conversations with the decorator. Sly nods to @kyliecosmetics, Jenner’s blockbuster business, abound. In the dining room, for example, the leather upholstery on the chairs was custom-dyed to match colors from Kylie’s lipstick collection, ranging from ceruse to pale pink to deep garnet. Everything reflects Kylie’s personality,” Bullard says, referring to the Damien Hirst “I Love You” butterfly silk screens that adorn the dining room, pictured here. Visit the link in our profile to see more of the home. Photo by @thefacinator; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
Още едно специално място в дома на Кайли е огромният дрешник,
който побира всичките ѝ чанти, обувки, шармантни тоалети и аксесоари.
"Изглежда точно като място, където една 21-годишна собственичка на козметичен бранд прекарва времето си", отбелязват от списанието.
