The heatwave continues today after temperature records tumbled throughout South Australia on Thursday. This black-footed rock wallaby resorted to licking a bowl of ice to cool down at the Adelaide Zoo as the city broke its all-time heat record, hitting 46.6C. • The focus has today moved to Victoria and Tasmania, where authorities are warning of severe bushfire conditions. A total fire ban is in place in both states. Victoria may experience its hottest day since the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

