Кейт сияе в червена рокля, а Меган и Арчи разхождат кучетата

The Duchess of Sussex took son Archie for a walk in Horth Hill Regional Park on Monday morning, as Prince Harry prepared to make his way to Canada. Holding her two dogs, black lab Oz and beagle Guy on leashes, Meghan held her eight-month-old son on her chest in a snuggly baby carrier. Journalist Rhiannon Mills tweeted earlier today “palace sources have told me they are continuing to review how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be referred to in the future, after it appears Meghan was mistakenly given the style or title of a divorced woman. The problem lies in the comma. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In the past only divorced women in family been styled that way eg Diana, Princess of Wales & Sarah, Duchess of York.The palace now believe titles Harry, Duke of Sussex & Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were said erroneously & will confirm further details in due course.” Nice to see Meghan smiling and looking so relaxed. In the UK Royal Protection Officers would not allow this photo to happen & most “off-duty” photos of royals never see the light of day.(📸: Backgrid)

