We constantly get questions about how we work together without stepping on each other’s toes, so we wanted to let you guys in on a small secret behind how we do this full time! We try to stay pretty organized. Greg is in charge of the @devour.media Team while Rebecca handles Brand Sponsorships, Travel and all things financial - and as we keep growing this crazy food and travel company, we realized we needed an expert to help us out! That’s why we're looking at working with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. 📝 Here's the top 2 reasons why we chose to work with a CFP® pro: 1) They don’t just plan for retirement - they can also help with insurance and taxes or building a college fund for our little ones (in the future!). 2) Anyone can call themselves a financial planner, but a planner with the CFP® mark is the one you can trust. All CFP® professionals are fiduciaries – meaning they will always act in your best interest when providing financial planning. 📍Find out how a CFP® pro can help you at letsmakeaplan.org #DEVOURPOWER #LetsMakeAPlan #ad

A post shared by DEVOUR POWER: Greg & Rebecca (@devourpower) on Nov 10, 2018 at 8:43am PST