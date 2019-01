Врати, зад които ще ви се иска да надникнете

👋So, this is a bit scary! Hi! I'm Bella, the weird door-obsessed person behind this Instagram account. This year, one of my aims is to share more of myself on this account because I love it when I learn more about the personalities behind my favourite accounts, don't you 😊? ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I started this account about two-and-a-half years ago as a challenge. I'd spent the previous year building the accounts of big consumer brands and wanted to see if I could practice what I preached for myself. Since I was already obsessed with doors, it felt like a natural fit as my 'niche'. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But enough about me. Who are you? What do you do? And how was your weekend♥️♥️♥️? ⠀⠀⠀⠀

