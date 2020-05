Това куче стана интернет звезда заради носа си

Eris choosing (definitely not stealing) her birthday cookie after playing with her BFF for a good while! Thank you @buzz_and_clarice for the lovely play date and cookies! 🥰 Eris really enjoyed her (slightly late) birthday celebration, and it was a perfect way to spend a day. 😊

