What does this wildish intuition do for women? Like the wolf, intuition has claws that pry things open and pin things down, it has eyes that can burn through the shields of persona, it has ears that hear beyond the range of mundane human hearing. With these formidable psychic tools a woman takes on a shrewd and even precognitive animal consciousness, one that deepens her femininity and sharpens her ability to move confidently in the outer world. Clarissa Pinkola Estés

