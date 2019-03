Did you know? After Freddie admitted his sexuality to Mary, he hugged her and told her that whatever happens he wanted her to always be a part of his life. When Mary decided to move out of their flat, Freddie insisted she shouldn't move too far from him. He then asked his music publishing company to bought her a £30,000 apartment. It's so near him that Mary could see Freddie's own flat from her bathroom window. Like in the Bohemian Rhapsody movie where Freddie can see Mary's flat from his window. . True enough she did stay with him until the last day of his life and is a big part of his life. A rare, true and strong relationship indeed. ❤ . #freddiemercury #maryaustin #queen #queentheband #brianmay #rogertaylor #johndeacon #ramimalek #benhardy #joemazzello #gwilymlee #loveofmylife #bohemianrhapsody #killerqueen #dontstopmenow #underpressure #wearethechampions #keepyourselfalive #truelove #lovestory #storytime #couple #relationshipgoals #freddiemercuryfacts #80s #rockandroll #freddieandmary #freddiemercurymaryaustin

