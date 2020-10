Днес той щеше да навърши 80 години

JOHN & YOKO / PLASTIC ONO BAND⁣ Preorder now at → https://bit.ly/jaypob⁣ ⁣ John: with Yoko's and my albums, we're both looking at the same thing from different sides of the table. I call mine a literate version of what we went through in the last year or so, and Yoko’s is a sort of sound picture, rather than a word picture. Mine is literate, hers is revolutionary.⁣ ⁣ 50 YEARS AGO #onthisday 26 Sept 1970, starting at 2:30pm, the JOHN & YOKO / PLASTIC ONO BAND sessions began at EMI Recording Studios, Studio 3 at 3 Abbey Road, London (now known as Abbey Road Studios) . John & Yoko were producing, with John on vocals and guitar/piano, Ringo Starr on drums, Klaus Voormann on bass and Yoko on wind. Engineering were Phil McDonald and John Leckie, recording 61 takes of 'Mother' and 2 takes of 'Isolation'. They all finished around midnight. Phil Spector eventually joined the project as co-producer from 9 October and the sessions ran until 6 November 1970, producing two of the most fearless, honest and soul-searching albums of all-time.⁣ ⁣ Find out more in the definitive new book from Thames and Hudson, JOHN & YOKO / PLASTIC ONO BAND - Preorder now at → https://bit.ly/jaypob⁣ ⁣ What's your favourite track, and why?

