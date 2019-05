Звездите в Кан, които не оставиха много на въображението

Both look so gorgeous 🥰🔥 Ale wearing @julienmacdonald dress at Cannes 2019, Bella wearing @alexandrevauthier Cannes 2016 ❤️🔥 #alessandraambrosio #bellahadid

A post shared by Ale Follows ✌ (@bombshellambrosio) on May 17, 2019 at 3:01am PDT