Dreaming 💤 I usually never go photographing during the brightest daytime. Most animals are not active and the light is boring. In my opinion the best time is a little before sunset. I took this shot at 8pm some months ago. This was her favorite sleeping spot. While other young foxes preferred resting inside the den, she spent most of her time under this tree. . . . #fox #kettu #wildlifeplanet #wildlife #earthfocus #earthpix #whpseasons #weeklyfluff #natgeo #sunset #forest #finland #visitfinland #ourfinland #ourplanetdaily #animal #animals #cute #discoverearth #wildgeography #natgeoyourshot #yleluonto

