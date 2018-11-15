Нямам време да отида на фитнес, вече не може да бъде оправдание за това да се погрижите за тялото си.
Хиляди фитнес инструктори в социалните мрежи показват как може да бъдете във форма с упражнения у дома.
Наскоро пък звездата от "Сексът и градът" Сара Джесика Паркър демонстрира как тренира вкъщи по токчета.
Как се тренира по токчета, една звезда показва
Who says you can't exercise in heels??? See you at @bloomingdales 59th Street this Friday 10/26 around 1:00pm. I'll be working the shoe floor and hopefully helping many of you into some new fall styles, like these! And we rushed some brand new Resort styles in for the occasion. You won't want to miss this. Take a long lunch and come say hello. Hope to see you there! X SJ
Неотдавна майка на две деца също сподели в мрежата как съчетава майчинството и спорта и включва децата си в тренировките.
No excuses! This morning was my first time working out in 9 weeks and although I have a long way to go to build my muscle strength and endurance back up again, (so please don’t body shame .. again ! As we all are different shapes and sizes ) luckily there’s an inner strength thats been building since I’ve had time to reflect. I’ve learned that when i focus on being in the moment together with my babes and reducing my own expectations of what needs to be done in a day I’m more content because i know i can’t get these special moments back and all the little things don’t matter. I’ve also realized that it’s important to also make self-care a priority and try to do something for ourselves daily, this morning for me, it was doing a 20 minute workout at home. I know some mothers feel guilty about doing things for themselves and I’ve even gotten mom shamed for taking the time out for myself but if we are happy, then that makes us better wives, Friends, daughters. Mother’s etc. Whatever your fitness goals are, i want to be a support system to help you reach them 💪🏼 since it’s almost a New Year i thought it could be a fresh start so today only I’m giving you my Nutrition Guide for free(which has meal preps, grocery lists, healthy recipes which are delicious and snack ideas) when you get my Fitness Guide 🎁 I know how hard it is to balance fitness, family, career and breastfeeding every 2 hours lol Sometimes the most difficult thing is just getting started but i got your back 👯♀️ you can always leave a comment below with any questions you have ❤️ u! We got this🙌🏼 #momlife #momboss
Това, което ще ви покажем днес доста се различава от предните два примера само с едно нещо - средствата.
Ако се чудите какви тежести да използвате по време на тренировката у дома, погледнете към чинията с плодове в кухнята или в хладилника.
Как се правят коремни преси с диня разберете във видеото горе.
