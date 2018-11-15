Who says you can't exercise in heels??? See you at @bloomingdales 59th Street this Friday 10/26 around 1:00pm. I'll be working the shoe floor and hopefully helping many of you into some new fall styles, like these! And we rushed some brand new Resort styles in for the occasion. You won't want to miss this. Take a long lunch and come say hello. Hope to see you there! X SJ​​​

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Oct 24, 2018 at 9:02am PDT