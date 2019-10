Момичета отидоха голи на фитнес, никой не забеляза

Swipe ➡️ . Our first gym project 💪😎 We painted two beautiful models @bodybyluciotti @surrahelizabeth . Then I trained them at the gym... naked 😏 . Do you think anyone noticed? . Turn on post notifications ↗️ and find out on Friday 🤔😲 . #gym #bodypainted #livingart #modelslifting #sexygains #models #fitness #gains #leggings #sportsbrasquad

A post shared by Jen the Body Painter (@jenthebodypainter) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:00am PST