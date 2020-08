Любопитни факти за Джерард Бътлър

PUG DAD GERARD BUTLER. Last night I attended a private cast screening of a film entitled DEN OF THIEVES, a film produced by PUG DAD Tucker Tooley. Tucker’s wife Tessa @tessatooley, my friend & pug mom to 5 adorable pugs invited me. I wanted to say no I can’t go - I’m grieving, I’m depressed, my eyes swollen, my whole being just drained. But for my own sanity & to support a movie made by a pug family I decided to go. And the first person I ran into when I arrived was another pug dad & the star of the film - @gerardbutler. So of course the first thing I spoke to him about were PUGS. I asked him about his pug LOLITA. Many years ago I had a small appearance in his film The Ugly Truth and I remember Lolita being on set. She would not take her eyes off him. And he had her in his lap every chance he got. They love and connection between the two was palpable and beautiful. But I had not seen her in his photos lately. He told me coyotes had got her ... she was gone. The pain so visible in his face. I told him I rescue pugs and he said “I wish you had rescued her.” Ugh, me too. I felt his pain. I know it well. As I was told he sat outside many nights with night vision goggles waiting for those coyotes, seeking a sense of peace I suppose. Just like I have been sitting over CHANCE’S bassinette for hours seeking answers. Neither of us have what we have been seeking. When and if Gerry is ever ready, I would love to get him another pug to love. The ones we lose can never be replaced. They take a piece of our heart with them … but the new pugs GIFT us a piece of their heart and our heart can be whole again. I want to thank @tessatooley for this much needed date night. Congrats to Tucker Tooley on a fun & riveting action film. I urge you to see DEN OF THIEVES – we pug people need to support each other. And if you wait for the credits you will see all of Tessa & Tucker’s pugs listed in the Special Thank You section. Pugs make my world go round. You guys make my world go round. Thank you for all the love & support the past few days. I know you are waiting to hear updates on the FOUR pugs I rescued this week & I will post about them all later. ❤️ #PugPeople #DenOfThieves

