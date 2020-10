Хари и Меган се договориха с папараците, снимали Арчи

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently settled an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against a Hollywood paparazzi agency who took unauthorized photos of Archie on private property! The agency had to turn over all photographs taken of Archie as well as destroy all copies in their archives 👏🏻✨ . Source @nytimes

A post shared by Harry & Meghan ♔ (@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily) on Oct 8, 2020 at 11:31am PDT