Баща и син: Актьорите, които се снимаха в хитови филми със своите деца

"During the Great Depression, when people laughed, their worries disappeared. Audiences loved these funny men. I decided to become one." . Many will recognize him as the cranky dad from Seinfeld. For many others, he was the crazy dad of Ben Stiller. But for those who were witness to his 70 years in the industry, Jerry Stiller was just a funny guy. Rest in peace, Jerry. Your anger will be missed.

