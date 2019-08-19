0

М иналата седмица ви показахме невероятни трансформации на къщи.

Преди и след ремонта са определено интересни за наблюдение кадри, които могат да ни дадат добри идеи, ако на нас самите ни предстои реновиране в дома.

Днес решихме да обърнем на едно от най-важните помещения във всеки дом, а именно сърцето на едно семейство - кухнята.

В тази стая ние се събираме всеки ден, приготвяме и съхраняваме храната.

В ГАЛЕРИЯТА ВИЖТЕ НЕВЕРОЯТНИ ТРАНФОРМАЦИИ НА КУХНИ

Невероятни кухненски трансформации след ремонт
8 снимки
<blockquote class= " title="
" />
<blockquote class= " title="
" />
<blockquote class= " title="
" />
<blockquote class=
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The kitchen is the heart of the home 💕 what part of the kitchen is the most important to you? Is it island seating? Open concept? Desk area for homework? Top-notch appliances? Ample storage? Design finishes? Unique storage features? Let me know what you think! I think it is so important to design a kitchen based around the needs of the person using it! Obviously, it can’t always be done with flips, but it’s definitely something to see and think about when having someone design your own kitchen! Loving this #kitchentransformation by @chateaukitchens & @vpellydesigner #kitchendesign #kitchensofinstagram #kitchendecor #kitchenreno #kitchenremodel #kitchenrenovation

A post shared by Kaleigh Sullivan (@fixandflip_kdesigns) on

" title="
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The kitchen is the heart of the home 💕 what part of the kitchen is the most important to you? Is it island seating? Open concept? Desk area for homework? Top-notch appliances? Ample storage? Design finishes? Unique storage features? Let me know what you think! I think it is so important to design a kitchen based around the needs of the person using it! Obviously, it can’t always be done with flips, but it’s definitely something to see and think about when having someone design your own kitchen! Loving this #kitchentransformation by @chateaukitchens & @vpellydesigner #kitchendesign #kitchensofinstagram #kitchendecor #kitchenreno #kitchenremodel #kitchenrenovation

A post shared by Kaleigh Sullivan (@fixandflip_kdesigns) on

" />

Ето защо е важно именно тази част от жилището ни да е безупречно. Не, не става въпрос за лукс, последен модел кухненски уреди и скъпа посуда, а добро разпределение на всичко в стаята - печка, хладилник, пералня (ако се намира в кухнята), та до бурканчетата с подправки, бъркалките и приборите.

Всяка домакиня има своя представа за идеалната кухня.

Факт е, че повечето от нас разполагат с малки кухни, в които "няма място" за почти нищо, освен основното. Ето защо решихме да разгледаме някои интересни трансформации, които ни вдъхновиха.

Вижте повече в галерията горе.

Следете ни навсякъде и по всяко време с мобилното приложение на Vesti.bg. Можете да го изтеглите от Google Play и AppStore.

За още актуални новини от Vesti.bg последвайте страницата ни в Instagram

Абонирайте се и прочетете първи "Непубликувано" и обзор на деня за 2 мин. Безплатно е :-)

@
кухня ремонт

По темата