Невероятни кухненски трансформации след ремонт

М иналата седмица ви показахме невероятни трансформации на къщи.
Преди и след ремонта са определено интересни за наблюдение кадри, които могат да ни дадат добри идеи, ако на нас самите ни предстои реновиране в дома.
Днес решихме да обърнем на едно от най-важните помещения във всеки дом, а именно сърцето на едно семейство - кухнята.
В тази стая ние се събираме всеки ден, приготвяме и съхраняваме храната.
В ГАЛЕРИЯТА ВИЖТЕ НЕВЕРОЯТНИ ТРАНФОРМАЦИИ НА КУХНИ
Swipe left for the bigger picture of the transformation 🤗 loving the two toned upper and lower cabinets & that the uppers now go to the ceiling (I hate when they don’t reach to the top & people use it as storage 😩) #kitchentransformation by @giulianodesigns & @nfth_designs #kitchenremodel #kitchendecor #kitchendesign #kitchenreno #kitchenrenovation #kitcheninterior
" />
Swipe left for the bigger picture of the transformation 🤗 loving the two toned upper and lower cabinets & that the uppers now go to the ceiling (I hate when they don’t reach to the top & people use it as storage 😩) #kitchentransformation by @giulianodesigns & @nfth_designs #kitchenremodel #kitchendecor #kitchendesign #kitchenreno #kitchenrenovation #kitcheninterior
According to realtor.com, the best flooring for resale value is hardwood floors ✔️ Hardwood generally costs $5-10 per square foot and you can expect about a 70-80% ROI 💰 It can increase the sales price of your home as much as 2.5%; however, always look at the comps before determining your flooring - you never want to over-renovate your house in a neighborhood where you won’t see the returns! #housetransformation by @vandalaydesigns #kitchentransformation #kitchenremodel #kitchenreno #diningroomreno #kitchendesign #kitchendecor #whitewashbrick #kitchensofinstagram #kitchenbeforeandafter
" />
According to realtor.com, the best flooring for resale value is hardwood floors ✔️ Hardwood generally costs $5-10 per square foot and you can expect about a 70-80% ROI 💰 It can increase the sales price of your home as much as 2.5%; however, always look at the comps before determining your flooring - you never want to over-renovate your house in a neighborhood where you won’t see the returns! #housetransformation by @vandalaydesigns #kitchentransformation #kitchenremodel #kitchenreno #diningroomreno #kitchendesign #kitchendecor #whitewashbrick #kitchensofinstagram #kitchenbeforeandafter
Dark & dreary to bright & beautiful ! This entry level home was transformed to have a pinch of a farm house feel. #kitchentransformation by @royceofrealestate #kitchenremodel #kitchendesign #kitchendecor #kitchenreno #kitchenrenovation #kitchensofinstagram
" />
The kitchen is the heart of the home 💕 what part of the kitchen is the most important to you? Is it island seating? Open concept? Desk area for homework? Top-notch appliances? Ample storage? Design finishes? Unique storage features? Let me know what you think! I think it is so important to design a kitchen based around the needs of the person using it! Obviously, it can’t always be done with flips, but it’s definitely something to see and think about when having someone design your own kitchen! Loving this #kitchentransformation by @chateaukitchens & @vpellydesigner #kitchendesign #kitchensofinstagram #kitchendecor #kitchenreno #kitchenremodel #kitchenrenovation
" />
The kitchen is the heart of the home 💕 what part of the kitchen is the most important to you? Is it island seating? Open concept? Desk area for homework? Top-notch appliances? Ample storage? Design finishes? Unique storage features? Let me know what you think! I think it is so important to design a kitchen based around the needs of the person using it! Obviously, it can’t always be done with flips, but it’s definitely something to see and think about when having someone design your own kitchen! Loving this #kitchentransformation by @chateaukitchens & @vpellydesigner #kitchendesign #kitchensofinstagram #kitchendecor #kitchenreno #kitchenremodel #kitchenrenovation
Ето защо е важно именно тази част от жилището ни да е безупречно. Не, не става въпрос за лукс, последен модел кухненски уреди и скъпа посуда, а добро разпределение на всичко в стаята - печка, хладилник, пералня (ако се намира в кухнята), та до бурканчетата с подправки, бъркалките и приборите.
Всяка домакиня има своя представа за идеалната кухня.
Факт е, че повечето от нас разполагат с малки кухни, в които "няма място" за почти нищо, освен основното. Ето защо решихме да разгледаме някои интересни трансформации, които ни вдъхновиха.
Вижте повече в галерията горе.
Следете ни навсякъде и по всяко време с мобилното приложение на Vesti.bg. Можете да го изтеглите от Google Play и AppStore.
За още актуални новини от Vesti.bg последвайте страницата ни в Instagram
* Моля, коментирайте конкретната статия и използвайте кирилица! Не се толерират мнения с обидно или нецензурно съдържание, на верска или етническа основа, както и написани само с главни букви!