Р емонтът не е едно от най-приятните занимания.
Поне за повечето хора тези домашни дейности са стресиращи, отнемащи доста свободно време, а понякога и повече от предвидените средства отиват в обновяването на дома.
Някои хора предпочитат да правят ремонт поетапно.
Първо обновяват банята, след време се насочват към кухнята, останалите стаи от жилището и накрая коридорите/антрето.
Други обаче, които разполагат с финансови възможности, правят всичко наведнъж. Макар да отнема доста време, цялата мръсотия, шум и занимаване с различни майстори стават в един момент.
Е, понякога този момент изглежда, че трае сякаш цяла вечност, но пък си струва всяка стотинка.
В ГАЛЕРИЯТА ВИЖТЕ НЕВЕРОЯТНИ ТРАНСФОРМАЦИИ НА КЪЩИ
Накрая, когато всичко е приключило, чистенето, обзавеждането са като последните щрихи, които превръщат празните помещения и стени в истински и уютен дом, според вкуса на всеки човек.
Вдъхновени от най-различни предавания за тотални ремонти, които в последните години се въртят по телевизията, решихме да открием къщи, които са били тотално преобразени от собствениците си.
Снимки, които са преди и след, но някои напълно променени, а не просто обновени с боя и различни мебели.
Вижте какво имаме предвид в галерията горе.
