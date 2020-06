Мини военен парад за рождения ден на Елизабет II

To mark The Queen’s Official Birthday today, Her Majesty viewed a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. The ceremony was executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion @WelshGuards, who are currently on Guard at Windsor Castle, and featured music performed by a Band of the Household Division. The Queen, the Battalion’s Colonel-in-Chief, took the Royal Salute at the ceremony — visit @TheRoyalFamily to see more.

