Meanwhile at Gigi’s bday Martha’s looking meeeeow 🔥 🔥 🔥 Happy amazing birthday Gigi @gigihadid ❤️💋💫 Glam for @marthahunt by me and @benoitmoeyaert Style @emmajademorrison #marthahunt #georgisandev #gigihadid #bday #makeup #cateyes

A post shared by Georgi Sandev (@georgisandev) on Apr 23, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT