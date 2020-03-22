Любопитно

Предизвикателство: Колко от тези песни ще познаете?

Можете ли да назовете хитовата песен само от няколко реда?

Ванеса Николова Ива Ваташка

22 март 2020, 07:36
0

В сички обичаме да слушаме музика. Тя ни успокоява, насърчава, развеселява. Може да бъде пристан, където да се скрием, когато емоциите взимат връх и не намираме изход.

Независимо от жанровете, които предпочитаме, всички малко или много се радваме на хитовата музика от последните десетилетия на 20 в. 

Проверете колко от следващите песни можете да познаете, като имате на разположение само няколко реда от текста.

ОТГОВОРИТЕ ЩЕ НАМЕРИТЕ В ГАЛЕРИЯТА ТУК

1.  She's got eyes of the bluest skies 
As if they thought of rain
I'd hate to look into those eyes
And see an ounce of pain

A) Guns N' Roses - November Rain
Б) Bon Jovi - You Give Love a Bad Name
В) Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O'Mine
Г) Scorpions - Send Me An Angel

2.  And she always did her best to try and please him
While he always did his best to make her cry
And she got down on her knees to stop him leaving
But he always knew one day he'd say goodbye

А) Frank Sinatra - The Coffee Song
Б) Blur - Coffee and TV
В) Mike + The Mechanics - Another Cup Of Coffee
Г) Mr. Big - Wild World

3. Girl, I can thrill you more than any ghoul could ever dare try
Thriller, thriller night
So let me hold you tight and share a killer, thriller

A) Justin Timberlake - Mirrors
Б) Michael Jackson - Thriller
В) Prince - Purple Rain
Г) Alice Cooper - Poison

Източник: iStock/Getty Images

4. Mama told me when I was young
"Come sit beside me, my only son
And listen closely to what I say
And if you do this it'll help you some sunny day"

A) Lynyrd Skynyrd - Simple man
Б) Ozzy Osbourne - Mama, I'm Coming Home
В) The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
Г) The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun

5. Am I your fire?
Your one desire
Yes, I know it's too late

А) Backstreet Boys - I want it that way
Б) NSYNC - I want you back
В) One Direction - What makes you beautiful
Г) Take That - Everything Changes

6. Same old song
Just a drop of water in an endless sea
All we do
Crumbles to the ground, though we refuse to see

A) The Four Tops - It's The Same Old Song
Б) Bad Company - Seagull
В) Kansas - Dust in the wind
Г) Deep Purple - Smoke on the Water

Източник: iStock/Getty Images

7. I see a little silhouetto of a man,
Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?
Thunderbolt and lightning,
Very, very frightening me.

А) Aerosmith - Dream On
Б) The Beatles - Let it Be
В) Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satistfaction
Г) Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

8. Shot through the heart as I lay there alone
In the dark through the heart
It's all part of this game that we call love

A) Bon Jovi - You give love a bad name
Б) Nazareth - Love hurts
В) Eric Clapton - Old Love
Г) Bon Jovi  - Shot through the heart 

9. Old woman old woman, oh you treat me so mean
You're the meanest old woman that I've ever seen
I guess if you say so
I'll have to pack my things and go (that's right)

А) The Doors - Light My Fire
Б) Ray Charles - Hit the Road Jack
В) Nirvana - Come As You Are
Г) Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive

Източник: iStock/Getty Images

10. You see my old man's got a problem
He live with the bottle that's the way it is
He says his body's too old for working
His body's too young to look like his

A) Tracy Chapman - Fast car 
Б) Neil Young - Old man
В) Bryan Adams - Somebody
Г) Billy Idol - Speed

11. I made you believe we're more than just friends, oh, baby
It might seem like a crush
But it doesn't mean that I'm serious

А) Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle
Б) Kesha - TiK ToK
В) Lady Gaga - Bad Romance
Г) Britney Spears - Oops I did it again

12.  As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death
I take a look at my life and realize there's not much left
'Coz I've been blastin' and laughin' so long, that
Even my mama thinks that my mind is gone

А) C-Block - So Strung Out
Б) Coolio - Gangsta's Paradise 
В) Wu-Tang Clan - C.R.E.A.M.
Г) Eminem - Lose Yourself

Редактори: Ванеса Николова Ива Ваташка
предизвикателство песни познайте
