Истинска рядкост: Снимка на Кристен Стюарт и гаджето й

I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here’s a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took. I really hope you vote. There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference. The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it.

