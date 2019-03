#johnnydepp the day before yesterday having wrapped for the day on the film #minamata in #montenegro where he plays the greatest photo essayist of all time (in my humble opinion) #WEugeneSmith while documenting the mercury poisoning of the Japanese city in the 70s Wonderful Eugene Smith Having finished the day shooting a scene in water he was driven home in a dressing gown to keep him dry and warm, see the water drops still in his face Shot in the back of a car and lit with the shitty L.E.D. light you get above a car door, impossibly slow shutter speed, his prosthetic beard still on #gregwilliams #gregwilliamsphotography #leicaSL

