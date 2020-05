Бивши на Джони Деп свидетелстват в негова защита

Johnny Depp is still grappling with the events that unfolded during his relationship to Amber Heard. The alleged abuse, his loss of money and the drama that ensued in the year after his divorce seemingly continues to haunt the actor. In reference to his alleged attack on Heard in May 2016, he says, "She was at a party the next day. Her eye wasn't closed. She had her hair over her eye, but you could see the eye wasn't shut. He claims that even police couldn't find a sign of abuse on her body, even though the leaked video of the alleged counter suggested otherwise to some. Police see nothing broken in the place, no marks, and then they offer her an EMT to have a look at her and she says no and I don't know if it was the next day or a couple of days later, but then there was a bruise. There was a red mark and then there was a brown bruise." He regrets the way it effected his children. Depp wonders aloud, "How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there's no truth to it whatsoever? I'm sure it wasn't easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?' Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?" Depp proclaiming, "I want the truth. That's really my biggest obsession in the world. It's just the f--king truth." Follow @amomama_usa #johnnydeppfans #johnnydeppedits #johnnydeppedit #johnnydeppfan #johnnydepplove #johnnydeppfanpage #johnnydeppamberheard #johnnydeppwife #johnnydeppfamily #amberheard #amberheardedit #amberheardfans #amberheardstyle #celebritynews #fightingclams #rumdiary #therumdiary #therumdiarymovie

A post shared by AmoMama (@amomama_usa) on Oct 3, 2018 at 4:25am PDT