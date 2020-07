5 любопитни факта за тази велика актриса

“There’s a picture that I always love when it comes on television is Breakfast at Tiffany’s. I love the dialogue, the whole ambience of the picture and the fun of it.” -Audrey Hepburn Audrey Hepburn and a cat photographed by Howell Conant for Breakfast at Tiffany’s in New York on October, 1960 #audreyhepburn #twofortheroad #makeup #charade #breakfastattiffanys #oldfashion #oldhollywood #60sfashion #60s #50s #50sfashion #perals #earings #givenchy #tiffanyandco #audreyhepburnedit #audrey #hepburn #jewelry #romanholiday #funnyfacemovie #diamonds #audrey #hepburn #jewelry #edits #sabrina #vintage #vintagefashion #vintagejewelry #hollygolightly #movies #moonriver

