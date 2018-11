#FBF 3/20/98 wow! How much do I love this girl and the times she would patiently join me on set. Like here with @officialfrandrescher on #TheNanny. Long, wonderful days on set & such a gift to always have Tiffs support. #momsanddaughters

A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Mar 23, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT