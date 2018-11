I know @katyperry’s birthday was yesterday but it took me a full 24 hours to dig up the perfect image that sums up her understated charm and charisma. (And flexibility and table manners.) Love you, KP! Hope this is your best year yet. 🎂💕

A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Oct 26, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT