This photograph was captured by Lord Snowdon (pictured left) and became public in 2006. He said the Princess’ hair was set for a ‘posh dinner’ and when she took her bath - he snapped her. Defending the shot, he said “she was so beautiful, so beautiful and great, great fun.” Swipe for the image of the Princess arriving at the dinner after this photograph was taken | | 1962

