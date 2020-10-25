Носи ли Меган Маркъл любимия часовник на Даяна

М еган Маркъл принц Хари пуснаха първия си портрет откакто се отделиха и отказаха от своите титли. Вижте повече във видеото от канала „Royal News“ на VBOX7.
on tuesday 20th of october, harry and meghan will host a virtual edition of time100 talks, titled ‘engineering a better world’. @time’s series of virtual conversations brings together leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action🙌🏻 the couple were involved in developing the episodes theme (which is reflective of their foundation ‘archewell’ focus) and helped select topics and guests, including; alexis ohanian, tristan harris, maria ressa, and the teenager therapy podcast. the event will be live-streamed and is open to all, i will add the link to my bio so you can register🙌🏻 #WeLoveYouMeghan
Черно-бялата снимка е направена от фотографа Мат Сейлс, по повод домакинството им на събитието „Създаване на по-добър свят“. Освен прекрасната визия на Меган Маркъл, впечатление прави нейният часовник, който прилича на модела, който покойната принцеса Даяна е обичала да носи – „Cartier Tank Française“.
@meghanmarkle_official — ✨💫❤️ “Meghan paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch in a stunning new portrait, which was released on Friday. Dressed in a chic Alexander McQueen suit, Meghan looked incredibly flawless. However, it was her statement watch that caught the attention of royal watchers as it appears to be an heirloom that belonged to her husband's late mother. Meanwhile, Meghan has previously shared her love for the Tank watch as she splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them." ❤️
Съпругата на Хари сподели още през 2015 г. пред сп. „Hello“, че е обожава тази марка часовници.
„Спомням си, че като разбрах, че са одобрили снимките на третия сезон на „Костюмари“, реших да си купя двуцветния модел на часовника. Гравирах го с „От М.М. за М.М.“, възнамерявайки да го дам на дъщеря си (ако имам) някой ден“.
Това не е първия път, когато Меган Маркъл носи аксесоарите на принцеса Даяна. Виждали сме я с нейни обеци, колиета и пръстени.
