Носи ли Меган Маркъл любимия часовник на Даяна

М еган Маркъл принц Хари пуснаха първия си портрет откакто се отделиха и отказаха от своите титли. Вижте повече във видеото от канала „Royal News“ на VBOX7.

on tuesday 20th of october, harry and meghan will host a virtual edition of time100 talks, titled ‘engineering a better world’. @time’s series of virtual conversations brings together leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action🙌🏻 the couple were involved in developing the episodes theme (which is reflective of their foundation ‘archewell’ focus) and helped select topics and guests, including; alexis ohanian, tristan harris, maria ressa, and the teenager therapy podcast. the event will be live-streamed and is open to all, i will add the link to my bio so you can register🙌🏻 #WeLoveYouMeghan