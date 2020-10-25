Любопитно

Носи ли Меган Маркъл любимия часовник на Даяна

Това не е първия път, когато Меган Маркъл носи аксесоарите на принцеса Даяна

25 октомври 2020, 15:01, oбновена в 15:05
Известни жени с много по-млади мъже

Известни жени с много по-млади мъже
Падна шестата маска в „Маскираният певец“

Падна шестата маска в „Маскираният певец“
Ким Кардашиян говори за насилие в миналото си

Ким Кардашиян говори за насилие в миналото си
Демонът, който тормози Лиъм Пейн

Демонът, който тормози Лиъм Пейн
7 животни, които могат да живеят над 100 години

7 животни, които могат да живеят над 100 години
Защо Адел отслабна, как изненада феновете си

Защо Адел отслабна, как изненада феновете си
Станимира се раздели с „Игри на волята: България“

Станимира се раздели с „Игри на волята: България“
Крокодилите в Белиз - влечуги в опасност

Крокодилите в Белиз - влечуги в опасност
0

М еган Маркъл принц Хари пуснаха първия си портрет откакто се отделиха и отказаха от своите титли. Вижте повече във видеото от канала „Royal News“ на VBOX7.

<
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on tuesday 20th of october, harry and meghan will host a virtual edition of time100 talks, titled ‘engineering a better world’. @time’s series of virtual conversations brings together leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action🙌🏻 the couple were involved in developing the episodes theme (which is reflective of their foundation ‘archewell’ focus) and helped select topics and guests, including; alexis ohanian, tristan harris, maria ressa, and the teenager therapy podcast. the event will be live-streamed and is open to all, i will add the link to my bio so you can register🙌🏻 #WeLoveYouMeghan

A post shared by FAN PAGE (@mxghanmarkle) on

Черно-бялата снимка е направена от фотографа Мат Сейлс, по повод домакинството им на събитието „Създаване на по-добър свят“. Освен прекрасната визия на Меган Маркъл, впечатление прави нейният часовник, който прилича на модела, който покойната принцеса Даяна е обичала да носи – „Cartier Tank Française“. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@meghanmarkle_official — ✨💫❤️ “Meghan paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch in a stunning new portrait, which was released on Friday. Dressed in a chic Alexander McQueen suit, Meghan looked incredibly flawless. However, it was her statement watch that caught the attention of royal watchers as it appears to be an heirloom that belonged to her husband's late mother. Meanwhile, Meghan has previously shared her love for the Tank watch as she splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them." ❤️

A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official) on

Съпругата на Хари сподели още през 2015 г. пред сп. „Hello“, че е обожава тази марка часовници.

Строгото кралско правило, което Арчи трябва да спазва

„Спомням си, че като разбрах, че са одобрили снимките на третия сезон на „Костюмари“, реших да си купя двуцветния модел на часовника. Гравирах го с „От М.М. за М.М.“, възнамерявайки да го дам на дъщеря си (ако имам) някой ден“.

Меган Маркъл: Бях най-подигравания човек в света

Това не е първия път, когато Меган Маркъл носи аксесоарите на принцеса Даяна. Виждали сме я с нейни обеци, колиета и пръстени.

Получавай безплатно най-горещите новини от Vesti.bg

Източник: VBOX7    
Коментари 0
Кирилица:
Фонетична
Имате 2000 позволени символа

* Моля, коментирайте конкретната статия и използвайте кирилица! Не се толерират мнения с обидно или нецензурно съдържание, на верска или етническа основа, както и написани само с главни букви!

Не пропускай

Проф. Байкова вижда риск в новото Д срещу Covid-19
Ексклузивно

Проф. Байкова вижда риск в новото Д срещу Covid-19

Преди 2 дни
РЗИ налага карантина на Борисов и още трима министри
Ексклузивно

РЗИ налага карантина на Борисов и още трима министри

Преди 1 ден
Кой ще бъде поставян под карантина, какво е близко контактно лице
Ексклузивно

Кой ще бъде поставян под карантина, какво е близко контактно лице

Преди 2 дни
Кое животно покровителства твоя зодиакален знак
Ексклузивно

Кое животно покровителства твоя зодиакален знак

Преди 2 дни

Последни

Премиерът Бойко Борисов е с коронавирус
Ексклузивно

Премиерът Бойко Борисов е с коронавирус

Преди 10 минути
Иван Гешев
Ексклузивно

Гешев: Ще бъдем безкомпромисни срещу подобни действия

Преди 21 минути
Носи ли Меган Маркъл любимия часовник на Даяна
Ексклузивно

Носи ли Меган Маркъл любимия часовник на Даяна

Преди 43 минути
Приянка Чопра
Ексклузивно

Известни жени с много по-млади мъже

Преди 52 минути
Гърция удължава ограниченията при влизане до 8 ноември
Ексклузивно

Гърция удължава ограниченията при влизане до 8 ноември

Преди 1 час
14-годишен уби с нож 13-годишно момиче в село Скобелево
Ексклузивно

14-годишен уби с нож 13-годишно момиче в село Скобелево

Преди 2 часа
Затварят нощните заведения в Благоевград и областта за 14 дни
Ексклузивно

Затварят нощните заведения в Благоевград и областта за 14 дни

Преди 2 часа
Проф. Хайрабедян: Можете да хванете ковид-19 през храна
Ексклузивно

Проф. Хайрабедян: Можете да хванете ковид-19 през храна

Преди 3 часа
Всичко от днес

Виц на деня

- Ти ходи ли в Гърция? - Да. - А в Турция? - Да. - И къде е по-хубаво? - Де да знам! Аз и…
Прочети целия
Обратно в сайта X

ДОСТЪП ЗА ЛОГНАТИ ПОТРЕБИТЕЛИ За да пишете, оценявате или докладвате коментари, моля логнете се в профила си.

  • Вход
  • Регистрация
  1. Запомни ме
забравена парола Полетата маркирани с * са задължителни
Полето Потребителско име не трябва да е празно.
Полето E-mail не трябва да е празно.
Полето Парола не трябва да е празно.
Полето Повторете паролата не трябва да е празно.
  1. Декларирам, че съм се запознал с Общите условия за ползване на услугите на Нетинфо.
Полетата маркирани с * са задължителни

Последни

Премиерът Бойко Борисов е с коронавирус

Премиерът Бойко Борисов е с коронавирус

Теми в развитие Преди 10 минути

Това съобщи той във Фейсбук

Иван Гешев

Гешев: Ще бъдем безкомпромисни срещу подобни действия

България Преди 21 минути

В Пловдив задържаха и обвиниха мъж за нападение над възрастен човек

Затварят нощните заведения в Благоевград и областта за 14 дни

Затварят нощните заведения в Благоевград и областта за 14 дни

Теми в развитие Преди 2 часа

Решението е взето след като броят на заболелите надхвърли 120 на 100 000 души население

Проф. Хайрабедян: Можете да хванете ковид-19 през храна

Проф. Хайрабедян: Можете да хванете ковид-19 през храна

Теми в развитие Преди 3 часа

Според учения повторното заразяване с ковид-19 е напълно възможно

Спират плановия прием и операции в област Русе

Спират плановия прием и операции в област Русе

Теми в развитие Преди 4 часа

Мярката важи до 30-и ноември тази година

Боян Томов: С „Кмет на годината“ се вижда добрата работа на общините

Боян Томов: С „Кмет на годината“ се вижда добрата работа на общините

България Преди 4 часа

Кой градоначалник ще заслужи званието ще стане ясно след 5 дни

Плевнелиев иска да регистрира работодателска организация, без да има право

Плевнелиев иска да регистрира работодателска организация, без да има право

България Преди 5 часа

Πo тoзи нaчин тoй щe пoлyчи пpaвo дa yчacтвa в Haциoнaлния cъвeт зa тpиcтpaннo cътpyдничecтвo

Кога да очакваме българската ваксина срещу COVID-19

Кога да очакваме българската ваксина срещу COVID-19

Теми в развитие Преди 5 часа

Д-р Манойлов: Би трябвало април-май месец да започнем активно работа с животните

Кантарджиев за ковид-19: Зад некомпетентно и злонамерено мнение застанаха много хора

Кантарджиев за ковид-19: Зад некомпетентно и злонамерено мнение застанаха много хора

Теми в развитие Преди 6 часа

Експертът подчерта, че човек носи предпазна маска, за да пази другите, а не себе си

Ще спаси ли един онколог човечеството от COVID-19

Ще спаси ли един онколог човечеството от COVID-19

Теми в развитие Преди 7 часа

Европейската агенция по лекарствата (EMA) потвърди, че тества ваксината чрез ускорен процес

Рязък спад на новите случаи на коронавирус в България, починали

Рязък спад на новите случаи на коронавирус в България, починали

Теми в развитие Преди 8 часа

Понижава се и делът на положителните проби за коронавирус

Osiris-Rex и астероида Bennu

OSIRIS-REx е взел твърде голяма проба от астероида

Технологии Преди 8 часа

Части от нея изпадат от контейнера и накараха учените да променят плана си

Директорът на пловдивската полиция с COVID-19

Директорът на пловдивската полиция с COVID-19

България Преди 17 часа

Тази сутрин той си е направил бърз тест, който е отчел положителен резултат

Летифов: ДПС ще преизбере лидера си Мустафа Карадайъ

Летифов: ДПС ще преизбере лидера си Мустафа Карадайъ

България Преди 17 часа

Това заяви Летифов пред Диана Найденова в рубриката "Карай направо"

Протест срещу правителството тази вечер в София

Протест срещу правителството тази вечер в София

България Преди 19 часа

Днес имаше протест и в Благоевград

Явор Бахаров

Явор Бахаров ще обжалва присъдата си

България Преди 19 часа

Бахаров беше заловен да шофира пиян и дрогиран в Банско

Всичко от днес

От мрежата

1

Преместихме стрелките на часовника с 1 час назад

sinoptik.bg
1

Земетресение разтърси Благоевград в събота

sinoptik.bg

Вечерта преди Димитровден небето се отваря - пожелайте си нещо!

Edna.bg

7 притеснителни знака, че си на ръба на психическото и емоционално изтощение

Edna.bg

НА ЖИВО: Гран При на Португалия във Формула 1

Gong.bg

Готви ли Станислав Иванов удар по Левски? Павел Колев с притеснително разкритие

Gong.bg

Бойко Борисов е с коронавирус

Nova.bg

14-годишен уби с нож 13-годишно момиче

Nova.bg