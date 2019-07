We’ve all heard phrases like "don't sit like a man, you're a lady" or "wear a bra, noone wants to see your nipples" (We’ve covered them because there is still a problem with showing nipples on social media, even illustrated ones, which fortifies the problem we want to communicate here) or "women with shaved heads must be gay" These are more than just words. They became stereotypes and they affect all of us. 🔻 These illustrations are part of a project created by @fineacts (FineActs Sprints) . My sister @borislavawillnevermadeit and I illustrated two huge problems that affect the world we are living in -domestic violence against women (see @borislavawillnevermadeit 's post) and gender stereotypes . 🔻 The illustrations are free and available to download on http://fineacts.co/theammo . You can print them and bring them on manifestations and protests as posters, make a statement and try to change the life of people who need help. . . . . #stalkersince1993 #borislavawillnevermadeit #fineacts #humanrights #equality #stereotypes #genderstereotypes #fineactssprints #passtheammo #theammo #illustrations #illustrationoftheday #artistsoninstagram #dailyillustration #artist_4_shoutout #instagramart #igartist #womenwhodraw #illustrationbest #ballpitmag #illustrateddoris #theartidote #dailydesignpick #womenwithpencils #editorial #editorialillustration #illustratorsonig

A post shared by Stalker since 1993 (@stalkersince1993) on Mar 14, 2019 at 5:43am PDT