⚠️ Fresh paint Sustainably made: Synthetic fibers, such as polyester, are plastic fibers, they take up to 200 years to decompose. Synthetic fibers are used in 72% of our clothing ♻️ #YellowLikeA🍋

A post shared by Marina Testino (@marinatestino) on Mar 31, 2019 at 11:42am PDT