А встралийски модел направи шокиращи признания за лишенията, на които се подлагала като по-млада, за да може да бъде достатъчно слаба като останалите манекенки.
"Живеех на цигари и вода. Не ядях почти нищо, целта ми беше да бъда най-малкият размер и успях. Бях избрана да дефилирам на Седмицата на модата в Ню Йорк", споделя днес 28-годишната Лорен Хил.
Тя работи като модел от 12-годишна. 5 години по-късно заминава за Ню Йорк, за да осъществи мечтите си.
"Беше голяма стъпка и много вълнуващо преживяване. Тъкмо бях завършила училище. На 17 работих с големи списания като Cosmopolitan и Elle. Животът в големия град ми отвори очите", спомня си сега Хил.
I first started modelling at 12 years of age, I was one of The youngest models to walk Sydney Mercedes Benz fashion week. I had the honour to walk for the likes of Alex Perry, Lisa Ho, Josh Goot, Camilla & Marc, Willow and Akira as clients to name a few. Opportunities don’t happen you create them, and I had created my own dream at the age of 17. I was booked for a massive international campaign and flown straight to New York. This was a very overwhelming and extremely exciting thing for someone who had just left school. By this stage I had worked for the likes of Cosmopolitan, Harpers bizarre and Elle, plus many more. Living in New York was definitely an eye-opener. After living and working in New York, it was time for spring New York fashion week. I ended up booking one of the biggest designers Chado Ralph Rucci and closing the show. I walked a few other shows and by this stage it started to take its toll on me. To fit in the outfits I wasn’t eating much, I remember a friend of mine giving me some pill that was called size 0, I took that for the time that I live there. Finally I was a size 0 and I was being booked for New York fashion week, I was so happy on the outside but on the inside I was slowly being eating away. One day I said enough is enough and I came home to Australia. I was healthy and happy, so why did I have to be thin to be beautiful, then I came to the realisation that I didn’t. This is when I signed with BGM models as a plus size model. I finally was set free and could be myself, no more crazy diets or unhealthy living. I celebrated a significant milestone when i became the second plus-size model ever to be featured in Vogue Australia. I, now was a healthy size 14, and featured in Vogue’s ‘New Season Silhouettes’ as part of their ‘Body Issue’. It was such a great feeling to finally be a part of something that I was really passionate about. Lifting each other up and embracing natural beauty. I am so excited to become an ambassador for non-airbrush me management. I love what we stands for, that beauty doesn’t have an age, nationality or size. Our uniqueness and individuality makes us beautiful. #bodypositive #model #honormycurves #❤️
В желанието си да стигне още по-далеч и да участва в седмицата на модата в Ню Йорк, тя взима крайни мерки, за да отслабне още и още.
"Постоянно бях изнервена. Непрекъснато търсех недостатъците си. Бях уморена, живеех предимно на вода и цигари"!
Накрая постига целта си, но се самоунищожава отвътре.
looking back on my work and thinking, I’ve learnt so much being in the industry for 12 years. Why just throw it all away because I’m not that size 6 girl anymore. I am now a mum to a beautiful 10 week old baby and I couldn’t be happier were my life has ended up. Sure my body isn’t perfect but I’m proud of it. I literally made a human, like that still blows me away. There is nothing wrong with your body after children, but there is a lot wrong with the messages which try to convince you otherwise. Having my son has put everything into perspective, all the materialistic things don’t matter. When you die, you can’t take them with you, you take your memories and the memories of your loved ones. Everyone has there own story but I think a lot of women can relate to the pressure to be perfect. To be beautiful is being comfortable in your own skin. Own your flaws don’t let them own you. @nonairbrushedme #love #bodypositivity #instagood #beautiful #mumlife #fashion #modeling
Един ден слага край на всичко и се прибира в Австралия.
Към днешна дата Хил изглежда коренно различно. След почивка от няколко години, тя продължава да работи като модел, но в така наречената категория на plus size моделите като Ашли Греъм, Лекси Плакуракис , Ашли Алексис.
"Без повече извратени диети и нездравословен начин на живот", това е правилото, което днес следва австралийският модел.
Хил е вторият plus size модел, снимал се за австралийското издание на модната библия Vogue.
. . . . . . . . . Maybe this is not One of your favourites but Never forget that every Day you wake up is an Amazing blessing and it’s up to You to make it count . . . . . . . . . #bodypositive #nonairbrushedme #love #life #beautiful #lifestyle #create #yourownhappiness #makeitworthit #dowhatyoulove #nofilter #model #plussizemodel #fashion #sheike #bodypositive #curvyfashion #lifeiswhatyoumakeit #changeisgood #selflove #healthy #happy #womenempowerment #positivevibes #goforit
Тя е горда майка на 3-месечно момченце и е щастлива, че отново може да прави това, за което винаги е мечтала. Но този път без да прави компромиси със здравето си.
"Нашата индивидуалност и уникалност ни правят красиви. Красотата няма размер, възраст и националност", казва тя.
Вижте снимки на Лорен Хил:
Even though I’m not working 9-5 at the moment, I still love the weekend! #weekend #vibes #aussie #blonde #curvygirl #curvymodel #bodypositive #10weekspostpartum #loveyourself #swimsuit #swimwear #caprioscaswimwear #ladyinred #beach #instagood #nonairbrushedme just missing #leomazzotti @style.best.bracelets
4 years ago today I was shooting swimwear on Bondi beach, We were promoting positive body image in the model industry. Today I was changing nappies and feeding my son whilst trying not to fall asleep. Being a mum is the most challenging but most rewarding job I’ve ever done. I am exhausted all the time but it’s all worth it. The joy and fulfilment he has given me, is nothing I could of ever of imagined. Being a mum has shown me patience and what’s really important in life, things I cared about before have become insignificant. I have learnt to lower my expectations about what I can accomplish in a day. Some days it will be all you can do, to keep baby safe, warm, fed and loved. And that is more then enough! I am excited to be starting a new journey, to continue my passions while still being a mother. I’m obsessed with becoming a woman that is comfortable in her own skin. my post baby body is still as awesome as it always was just different.
