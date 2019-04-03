I first started modelling at 12 years of age, I was one of The youngest models to walk Sydney Mercedes Benz fashion week. I had the honour to walk for the likes of Alex Perry, Lisa Ho, Josh Goot, Camilla & Marc, Willow and Akira as clients to name a few. Opportunities don’t happen you create them, and I had created my own dream at the age of 17. I was booked for a massive international campaign and flown straight to New York. This was a very overwhelming and extremely exciting thing for someone who had just left school. By this stage I had worked for the likes of Cosmopolitan, Harpers bizarre and Elle, plus many more. Living in New York was definitely an eye-opener. After living and working in New York, it was time for spring New York fashion week. I ended up booking one of the biggest designers Chado Ralph Rucci and closing the show. I walked a few other shows and by this stage it started to take its toll on me. To fit in the outfits I wasn’t eating much, I remember a friend of mine giving me some pill that was called size 0, I took that for the time that I live there. Finally I was a size 0 and I was being booked for New York fashion week, I was so happy on the outside but on the inside I was slowly being eating away. One day I said enough is enough and I came home to Australia. I was healthy and happy, so why did I have to be thin to be beautiful, then I came to the realisation that I didn’t. This is when I signed with BGM models as a plus size model. I finally was set free and could be myself, no more crazy diets or unhealthy living. I celebrated a significant milestone when i became the second plus-size model ever to be featured in Vogue Australia. I, now was a healthy size 14, and featured in Vogue’s ‘New Season Silhouettes’ as part of their ‘Body Issue’. It was such a great feeling to finally be a part of something that I was really passionate about. Lifting each other up and embracing natural beauty. I am so excited to become an ambassador for non-airbrush me management. I love what we stands for, that beauty doesn’t have an age, nationality or size. Our uniqueness and individuality makes us beautiful. #bodypositive #model #honormycurves #❤️

