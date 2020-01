Книгите, които да прочетем през януари

Einstein is one of the most recognised names in history, but little is known of his thoughts outside fields outside of Physics. This book gives a look into his thoughts, speeches, letters and notes on a wide variety of topics such as philosophy, Utopianism, disarmament, international science, nationalism, race, finance and religion. Einstein’s thoughts on these topics not only show his progressiveness even by today’s standards, but also allows him a touch of humanity given his mythic-like aura that he has developed over the last Century. An incredibly worthwhile and insightful read into a phenomenal mind. #bookstagram #book #books #theworldasiseeit #einstein #review #bookreview

