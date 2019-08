11.08 (0.4) 2nd place, my fastest 100m since 2013, SB and qualifying time for #Doha2019 and #Tokyo2020 Madrid, you never disappoint ❤️

A post shared by Iᴠᴇᴛ Lᴀʟᴏᴠᴀ (@ivet_lalova) on Aug 25, 2019 at 5:42pm PDT