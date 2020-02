Вижте Джилиън Андерсън като Маргарет Тачър

FIRST LOOK: Gillian Anderson as Maragart Thatcher for season 4 of 👑 The Crown! Series 4 will tell the story of Thatcher’s reign as Prime Minister (from 1979 to 1990) and what her relationship was like with the royal family. It will also feature the relationship and marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. The series will resume either November/December 2020. • • • #thenikkidiaries #nikkisnews #nntv #margaretthatcher #thatcher #thecrown #crown #thecrownnetflix #thecrownprincess #princessdiana #diana #gilliananderson #netflix #sexeducation #sexeducationnetflix #sexeducator #sexeducationedits

A post shared by The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries_) on Feb 5, 2020 at 12:04pm PST