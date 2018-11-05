Is it just me or does doing an internet search for Halloween costumes just result in pictures of slightly slutty witches, cats, zombies & dead cheerleaders (that wouldn't look out of place in a bondage catelogue), a sweaty brow & a hastily deleted search history? At least the simple task of picking pumpkins hasn't been sexualised yet. But it does provide its own challenges, namely 1). steering @mother_of_daughters away from what we dubbed the 'Instagram section' - the aesthetically pleasing small white, grey & speckled pumpkins that cost more than a nice lunch out (which I failed at dismally, see stories ), 2). Applauding the girls 'excellent' selection of squashed, mouldy pumpkins they dragged across a field, knowing full well they won't make the final cut & will be quietly dumped before we pay, and 3). Spending £35 on hotdogs only for them to eat a bite before announcing they 'don't like the favour' leaving me to costume a families worth of pork based goodness washed down with cold chips & wobble back to the car. Ok, that was an upside & look at their faces, you can't put a price on making your family happy. #deletedsearchhistory #halloweenissosexy #instagrampumpkins #mygirls #hangingintheboot #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #dadlife #fod

Публикация, споделена от Simon, also known as FOD (@father_of_daughters) на Окт 27, 2018 в 12:11 PDT