Т ой е на 25 години.
Казва се Зак МакЛеод от Великобритания и не притежава една модерна дреха.
Нещо повече, неговата ексцентричност, както някои хора биха описали решението му да не притежава модерни дрехи, привлече вниманието на колегите ни от БиБиСи (BBC), които в кратко видео представят Зак.
Drinking . The theme of fabric has drawn to a close today, and it's a bank holiday, so I shall post photos of drinking, as it's very important to take time off occasionally to prevent burnout and rest sufficiently to do your best work. However, next week I shall be starting to post on the various components of a gentleman's wardrobe and all the layers involved, so stay tuned. Do you have a favourite cocktail?
Младият мъж споделя, че е притежавал за последно модерни дънки, когато е бил на 14 г. Зак носи "историческо" облекло всеки ден и се чувства прекрасно с избора си. За него това е начин да представи себе си на света.
Неговата страст към историческите костюми го кара да направи собствен шивашки бизнес, за да създава дрехи от различни периоди. Неговата работилница се намира в Брайтън, Съсекс.
Към днешна дата Зак има клиенти в чужбина.
A Sunday stroll . Spring 'when it is Summer in the light and Winter in the shade' (#charlesdickens) which makes #wool the perfect breathable material for those temperamental #springdays. Wearing wool #tailcoat, #waistcoat and #hussar inspired pantaloons. Interested in your own male or female #bespoke clothing then please get in touch.
Дрехите, които създава привличат клиентите му не само с внимание към детайла и безупрено качество, но и с невероятна точност спрямо периода, в който са били модерни съответните модели.
Много от дрехите му са вдъхновени от т.нар. Регентски период във Великобритания (между 1811-1820 г.).
Периодът се характеризира с аристократично разточителство и лукс, но и с обща несигурност, породена от Наполеоновите войни, периодични размирици и страха от евентуална революция, подобна на френската.
Summer Linen . Wearing cool #linen in #Kentucky last year. Photo taken by the lovely @americanduchess and their preorder sale ends tomorrow for their theatrical and Men's shoes. It's all very exciting and can't wait for my shoes! Which style will you be ordering from them? You'll need an outfit to go with them 😜
Зак казва, че неговата страст към ретро тоалетите не идва от желанието му да привлича вниманието на хората, макар да е забелязан от BBC, а защото вярва, че човек трябва да прави това, което харесва и чувства.
25-годишният британец се научава да прави дрехите си сам.
Неговият стил се променя много през годините. Зак не крие, че никога не е имал желание да се облича "нормално или модерно".
"Правех точно това години наред и го мразех. Спомням си , че на 14 г. церемониално изгорих последните си дънки".
ONE WEEK LEFT TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT! Places available for both men and women in NYC and CHICAGO, please get in touch to book.
Зак споделя, че дрехите, които носи сега го карат да се чувства много по-висок и уверен.
25-годишният Зак няма проблеми с останалите хора, които не го познават, но гледат по улиците с внимание. Повечето дори го питат защо е облечен с дрехи, които са били актуални в началото на XIX в.
A lovely photo taken by Robin Gibson for @bbcsoutheast the other day after filming had wrapped in my #regency #wool Hussar #frockcoat . The clips are on my profile or you can watch the whole thing on BBC IPlayer. If you're interested in you're own #bespoke #historicalclothing then please get in touch!
More wonderful memories of Florence last year, this was taken at about 2am after a delightful ball. If you're interested in an outfit for your next ball or special event please do get in touch! 📸 by @coltranekoh
5 years ago I was featured in the Eurostar magazine :D
