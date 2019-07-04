0

Т ой е на 25 години.

Казва се Зак МакЛеод от Великобритания и не притежава една модерна дреха.

Нещо повече, неговата ексцентричност, както някои хора биха описали решението му да не притежава модерни дрехи, привлече вниманието на колегите ни от БиБиСи (BBC), които в кратко видео представят Зак.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Drinking . The theme of fabric has drawn to a close today, and it’s a bank holiday, so I shall post photos of drinking, as it’s very important to take time off occasionally to prevent burnout and rest sufficiently to do your best work. However, next week I shall be starting to post on the various components of a gentleman’s wardrobe and all the layers involved, so stay tuned. Do you have a favourite cocktail? #cocktail #regency #dandy #firstempireproblems #napoleonic #georgian #historicalfashion #tailor #tailored #periodtailoring #gaystagram #mensfashion #tailoring #regencyfashion #smallbusiness #madeinengland #regencydandy #periodtailor #historicalclothing #tailormade #periodfashion #bespoke #tophat #malemodel #historicaltailoring

A post shared by Zack Pinsent (@pinsent_tailoring) on

Младият мъж споделя, че е притежавал за последно модерни дънки, когато е бил на 14 г. Зак носи "историческо" облекло всеки ден и се чувства прекрасно с избора си. За него това е начин да представи себе си на света. 

Неговата страст към историческите костюми го кара да направи собствен шивашки бизнес, за да създава дрехи от различни периоди. Неговата работилница се намира в Брайтън, Съсекс.

Към днешна дата Зак има клиенти в чужбина.

Дрехите, които създава привличат клиентите му не само с внимание към детайла и безупрено качество, но и с невероятна точност спрямо периода, в който са били модерни съответните модели.

Много от дрехите му са вдъхновени от т.нар. Регентски период във Великобритания (между 1811-1820 г.). 

Периодът се характеризира с аристократично разточителство и лукс, но и с обща несигурност, породена от Наполеоновите войни, периодични размирици и страха от евентуална революция, подобна на френската.

Зак казва, че неговата страст към ретро тоалетите не идва от желанието му да привлича вниманието на хората, макар да е забелязан от BBC, а защото вярва, че човек трябва да прави това, което харесва и чувства. 

25-годишният британец се научава да прави дрехите си сам.

Неговият стил се променя много през годините. Зак не крие, че никога не е имал желание да се облича "нормално или модерно". 

"Правех точно това години наред и го мразех. Спомням си , че на 14 г. церемониално изгорих последните си дънки".

Зак споделя, че дрехите, които носи сега го карат да се чувства много по-висок и уверен.

25-годишният Зак няма проблеми с останалите хора, които не го познават, но гледат по улиците с внимание. Повечето дори го питат защо е облечен с дрехи, които са били актуални в началото на XIX в.

 

 

Източник: BBC    
