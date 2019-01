“Maleficent has suffered abuse in the past, and there's a reason why she is now as furious as she is. And I think that children who have been outcast and abused in any way will relate to her. There's a beautiful side to her; she's not just a dark person. She has all these facets. And that is interesting.” – Angelina Jolie

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:04am PDT