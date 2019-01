You probably know these little fish for their colorful appearance. They can take on different colors, but the best known species of clownfish (of more than 30 species) is orange with white stripes. They live in a symbiotic relationship with their host anemone, meaning that while they get to enjoy the protection and food scraps their anemone provides, they fend off intruders and help keep it clean by removing parasites and dead limbs. It’s a win-win situation for both the clownfish and their anemone! How's that for teamwork? #OceanOptimism

A post shared by Ocean Conservancy (@oceanconservancy) on Jul 30, 2018 at 11:02am PDT