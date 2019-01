Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons will finally be taught on the ISS by Ricky Arnold, scheduled to launch on March, and Joe Acaba. This was announced yesterday at a live video downlink from the ISS to the Framingham State University, Christa's alma mater. #nasa #spaceshuttle #spaceshuttleprogram #sts #spacetransportationsystem #space #shuttle #science #astronomy #aviation #aerospace #engineering #aerospaceengineering #rocket #spacecraft #instagood #cool #awesome #picoftheday #photooftheday #spaceshuttlechallenger #sts51l #expedition54 #astronaut #challenger #teacher #rip #hero #iss #christamcauliffe

