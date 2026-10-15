Путин за украинските удари по рафинерии: „Нищо особено значимо“, но Русия ще отвърне

Р уският президент Владимир Путин съобщи, че скорошните украински удари по руски петролни рафинерии не са причинили значителни щети, предаде Ройтерс.

"Нанасят удари тук-там. Нищо особено значимо. Въпреки това продължават“, каза Путин.

Кремъл заяви, че Украйна ще си плати

Русия ще отговори на тези удари, заяви Путин.

Голяма украинска атака с дронове в руската Рязанска област причини по-рано днес пожар в петролна рафинерия, съобщи регионалният губернатор Павел Малков.

Украйна удари петролна рафинерия в Русия, Москва oтвърна с атаки

Това е първата украинска атака по руски енергиен обект, откакто американският президент Доналд Тръмп в неделя обяви, че Русия и Украйна са се съгласили на енергийно примирие, отбелязва Ройтерс. Нито една от двете страни обаче не е потвърдила сключването на примирие.

Руският вицепремиер Александър Новак вчера също заяви, че Украйна е нанесла удари по нефтопреработвателни заводи в Саратовска и Рязанска област, въпреки че Украйна отрече всякакво участие.

‘They started it. They shouldn’t have done that,’ Vladimir Putin stated, announcing that Russia would actively respond to recent Ukrainian attacks on domestic oil refineries and major e-commerce logistics hubs belonging to Wildberries and Ozon. ‘We are facing actions by the enemy targeting our platforms, both Wildberries and Ozon. They are constantly taking steps which — to be honest — we probably should have anticipated, but we thought they wouldn’t think of it,’ the Russian leader said. ‘They did think of it, so we are beginning to respond. Then they immediately turn to their sponsors with requests to stop us. That was the case with energy facilities. The same applies to e-commerce platforms. They made the first move. We have begun to respond,’ Putin claimed. ‘Now this also applies to the energy sector — they’re already making a fuss about that — as well as to other facilities, including data centres and so on. Before taking this step, they should have thought carefully about the consequences,’ he added. Notably, Putin acknowledged that the wave of Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries had achieved their operational objectives, though he maintained that ‘they did not cause serious damage’. @KremlinRussia @KremlinRussia_E #Russia #Ukraine #Wildberries #Ozon #Energy #OSINT #War