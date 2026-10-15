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Путин за украинските удари по рафинерии: „Нищо особено значимо“, но Русия ще отвърне

Руският президент заяви, че Москва ще отговори на атаките, след като беше съобщено за пожар в рафинерия в Рязанска област

15 октомври 2026, 19:49
Путин за украинските удари по рафинерии: „Нищо особено значимо“, но Русия ще отвърне
Руският президент Владимир Путин   
Източник: БТА

Р уският президент Владимир Путин съобщи, че скорошните украински удари по руски петролни рафинерии не са причинили значителни щети, предаде Ройтерс.

"Нанасят удари тук-там. Нищо особено значимо. Въпреки това продължават“, каза Путин.

Кремъл заяви, че Украйна ще си плати

Русия ще отговори на тези удари, заяви Путин.

Голяма украинска атака с дронове в руската Рязанска област причини по-рано днес пожар в петролна рафинерия, съобщи регионалният губернатор Павел Малков.

Украйна удари петролна рафинерия в Русия, Москва oтвърна с атаки

Това е първата украинска атака по руски енергиен обект, откакто американският президент Доналд Тръмп в неделя обяви, че Русия и Украйна са се съгласили на енергийно примирие, отбелязва Ройтерс. Нито една от двете страни обаче не е потвърдила сключването на примирие.

Руският вицепремиер Александър Новак вчера също заяви, че Украйна е нанесла удари по нефтопреработвателни заводи в Саратовска и Рязанска област, въпреки че Украйна отрече всякакво участие.

Източник: БТА, Александър Евстатиев    
Русия Украйна Владимир Путин атаки с дронове петролни рафинерии война в Украйна Рязанска област енергийна инфраструктура ответен удар Александър Новак
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