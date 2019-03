Luke had a massive stroke yesterday. 💔 There’s not any news yet about his condition. I hope he’s gonna be okay.😭💔🙏 #lukeperry #prayforlukeperry #fuckstrokes

A post shared by ❤️ Pray For Luke Perry 🙏❤️ (@lukeperrydaily) on Feb 28, 2019 at 8:12am PST