Д аниел Грийнтри от Сидни обикаля света от 18-годишна. В последните три години тя е блогър и разказва за пътешествията си. Австралийката е доста известна в социалните мрежи, където има над 90 хил. последователи.
Освен с красивите снимки от различни очарователни кътчета на планетата, Даниел печели вниманието към себе си и със своя съвършен външен вид.
На 46 г. години тя изглежда с поне 20 години по-млада.
"Като се има предвид, че повечето от местата, които посещавам, са летни дестинации, няма как да избягам от снимките по бански. Това естествено привлича повече внимание върху външния ми вид. Всички ме мислят за по-млада, докато не видят пост, в който коментирам как обикалям света от повече от 20 години", коментира Даниел.
Самата тя признава, че рядко мисли за възрастта си. Казва, че е наследила добри гени от родителите си, а другото е резултат от здравословен и активен начин на живот.
Даниел обича да плува, ходи на йога и на пилатес, а най-често похапва плодове, зеленчуци и риба. За красивата си кожа тя издава, че не излиза без слънцезащитен крем и рядко слага грим.
Досега австралийката е посетила над 70 страни.
Mornings like this ☕️ 🌿. I don’t think I could start the day in a more idyllic or peaceful setting (and yes, there are birds chirping as I am typing this). The villas here are luxuriously eco friendly and designed with so much care and consideration to the environment. They are built with natural timbers that blend in with the tropical island vegetation and you feel a part of nature. It is so calming. Ive been walking around barefoot in a swimsuit for most of my stay and I want to stay here forever.
I’m not sure if you can also see the glass bottom bathtub with tropical fish below but whether you are sitting at a restaurant, laying face down at the overwater Day Spa, diving on the house reef, riding your bicycle under shady palm trees or having a bath like me here in our private villa.... one thing is for sure, you will always be looking at a jaw dropping view.
Life overwater. This is at the Day Spa. It was just after our one hour Signature Massage where I was lying face down and for the first time (ever) had my eyes open the entire time. The glass bottom floor was a window to the marine life below and with black tip sharks passing by and the brightest blue fish, busy foraging for food, I didn’t want to miss a thing. Keep an eye out on my Stories for more. It’s my fave day spa in the Maldives x
Life at the end of the jetty. My tip for choosing a villa category is first of all decide if you want to wake up with sand in your toes or be surrounded by water. If you decide on the overwater villa, I always love choosing a villa that looks either out at other villas in the distance and/or the island. That way you are always reminded that you are in the Maldives. It’s not every day that you wake up facing overwater villas and an idyllic tropical island... so make the most of it ! Do you have a question about this resort ? Comment below or DM me and thanks to all of you replying to my stories x
And yes, the water really is that colour ... in fact it’s a little more blue than this . The villas and the lagoon here at Six Senses are extra special and truly picture perfect. I love that we are in a remote part of the Maldives and closer to the equator and further away from the urban jungle. Never Leaving.
Tomorrow I am heading back to paradise .. otherwise known as The Maldives! This picture from my last trip, was taken in our villa, just before sunset. It’s a golden hour ... the water and the sky take on a magical glow. 🔜. Next up, I will be staying at 3 different resorts. All incredibly unique and special. I can’t wait to share them with you x
Ok, so there are breakfasts and then there are these in villa breakFEASTS at our 5 bedroom private Layan Residence . I don’t think I have ever been this spoilt ! We arrived back from early morning yoga at the beach and found our butler and chef busy in the kitchen whipping all this up for us. Villa life at its best. Breakfast goals complete.
It might be time to start planning another Greek Summer, what do you think ?! 🇬🇷 🖤. (This was a rare moment when I had the pool all to myself. Most of the time it was more of a buzzing atmosphere, music playing and drinks flowing as the sun worshippers worked on their euro summer tans! If you want chilled out pool time, best to go back to the privacy of your own pool and villa!
One of my contingency plans when visiting the Maldives is to go in the dry season to minimise the risk of rain (I will be there next month). But not everyone can travel then plus it can be a little more expensive. If you plan a trip in the rainy season, consider choosing a resort that has an amazing Day Spa like this one. The storm was on its way so I headed indoors and overwater for a relaxing spa treatment ... resurfaced two hours later and the sun was shining again !. ☁️ My other tip is to choose a larger resort that has more activities and places to eat and drink. At least that way you can have a change of scenery. Personally, I prefer smaller, more exclusive resorts but options can be limited on those islands if the weather is terrible day after day. ☁️. Last quick tip .. when it’s raining go for a swim (unless there is lightning) ... everything comes to life under the sea and there is something exhilarating about swimming in the rain. I love it ! Added bonus is that the water takes on a fluorescent glow after the rain ... perfect for photos !
Counting down the weeks until I am back in paradise. Although it looks Ike I’m posing and smiling for the photo, I actually had no idea it was being taken ... I just always have this silly smile on my face in the Maldives, even when I am by myself. . What puts a smile on your face ? 😁
