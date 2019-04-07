Mornings like this ☕️ 🌿. I don’t think I could start the day in a more idyllic or peaceful setting (and yes, there are birds chirping as I am typing this). The villas here are luxuriously eco friendly and designed with so much care and consideration to the environment. They are built with natural timbers that blend in with the tropical island vegetation and you feel a part of nature. It is so calming. Ive been walking around barefoot in a swimsuit for most of my stay and I want to stay here forever.

