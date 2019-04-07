4 7

Д аниел Грийнтри от Сидни обикаля света от 18-годишна. В последните три години тя е блогър и разказва за пътешествията си. Австралийката е доста известна в социалните мрежи, където има над 90 хил. последователи.

Освен с красивите снимки от различни очарователни кътчета на планетата, Даниел печели вниманието към себе си и със своя съвършен външен вид. 

На 46 г. години тя изглежда с поне 20 години по-млада.

"Като се има предвид, че повечето от местата, които посещавам, са летни дестинации, няма как да избягам от снимките по бански. Това естествено привлича повече внимание върху външния ми вид. Всички ме мислят за по-млада, докато не видят пост, в който коментирам как обикалям света от повече от 20 години", коментира Даниел.

Самата тя признава, че рядко мисли за възрастта си. Казва, че е наследила добри гени от родителите си, а другото е резултат от здравословен и активен начин на живот.

Даниел обича да плува, ходи на йога и на пилатес, а най-често похапва плодове, зеленчуци и риба. За красивата си кожа тя издава, че не излиза без слънцезащитен крем и рядко слага грим.

Досега австралийката е посетила над 70 страни. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my contingency plans when visiting the Maldives is to go in the dry season to minimise the risk of rain (I will be there next month). But not everyone can travel then plus it can be a little more expensive. If you plan a trip in the rainy season, consider choosing a resort that has an amazing Day Spa like this one. The storm was on its way so I headed indoors and overwater for a relaxing spa treatment ... resurfaced two hours later and the sun was shining again !. ☁️ My other tip is to choose a larger resort that has more activities and places to eat and drink. At least that way you can have a change of scenery. Personally, I prefer smaller, more exclusive resorts but options can be limited on those islands if the weather is terrible day after day. ☁️. Last quick tip .. when it’s raining go for a swim (unless there is lightning) ... everything comes to life under the sea and there is something exhilarating about swimming in the rain. I love it ! Added bonus is that the water takes on a fluorescent glow after the rain ... perfect for photos !

A post shared by Danielle | ♡ travel (@travel_a_little_luxe) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A busy day in the Maldives.

A post shared by Danielle | ♡ travel (@travel_a_little_luxe) on

Редактор: Венелина Стоянова
Източник: News    
пътувания Инстаграм социални мрежи блогър

