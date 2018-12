Merry Christmas and #HappyHolidays to you and your loved ones ... reflecting on all of our many blessings and so grateful 🙏🙏 Wishing you healthy and Happy Holidays! God Bless you and your families! #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇸♥️🎄

A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Dec 22, 2018 at 7:39pm PST