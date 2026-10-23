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Русия атакува Суми с дронове, нанесени са щети в жилищни райони

Най-малко двама души са ранени, а гражданска инфраструктура в три части на града е засегната

Обновена преди 1 час / 23 октомври 2026, 07:57
Огнеборец се опитва да потуши пожар в жилищен дом в украинския град Суми след руска въздушна атака
Огнеборец се опитва да потуши пожар в жилищен дом в украинския град Суми след руска въздушна атака   
Източник: БТА
  • Руските сили атакуваха масирано с дронове украинския град Суми.
  • По данни на областния управител са нанесени щети на гражданска инфраструктура и жилищни райони в три части на града.
  • Пострадалите получават медицинска помощ, а състоянието им се уточнява.

Руски дрон атакува жилищна сграда в Суми

Руските сили предприеха тази нощ масирана атака с дронове срещу северния украински град Суми, като най-малко двама души бяха ранени, а щети бяха нанесени на гражданска инфраструктура, предаде Укринформ, като се позова на публикация в приложението Телеграм на началника на Сумската областна военна администрация Олег Григоров.

“Тази нощ врагът осъществи масирано нападение срещу Суми, използвайки щурмови безпилотни летателни апарати. За жалост някои от вражеските дронове достигнаха целите си. Обекти на гражданската инфраструктура в три части на града попаднаха под руските удари. Бяха нанесени щети в жилищни зони и в Ковпакивски район”, се казва в публикацията.

Григоров заяви, че според първите постъпили информации са ранени най-малко двама души.

Тяхното състояние се изяснява. Пострадалите получават необходимата медицинска помощ, отбеляза областният управител.

Руски дрон атакува жилищна сграда в Суми

Междувременно най-голямата частна енергийна компания в Украйна - ДТЕК, обяви днес, че при руско нападение е нанесен удар по една от нейните топлоелектрически централи, която е преустановила дейност заради значителни щети, предаде Ройтерс. Компанията не уточнява мястото.

Укринформ съобщи на свой ред за атаката, като припомни, че от началото на войната на Русия в Украйна на 24 февруари 2022 година силите на Москва са взимали на прицел топлоелектрически централи на ДТЕК повече от 230 пъти.

Източник: БТА, Иво Тасев    
Руска атака Дронове Суми Война в Украйна Гражданска инфраструктура Жилищни райони Щети Пострадали Украйна Русия
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