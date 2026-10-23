Русия атакува Суми с дронове, нанесени са щети в жилищни райони

Руски дрон атакува жилищна сграда в Суми

Руските сили предприеха тази нощ масирана атака с дронове срещу северния украински град Суми, като най-малко двама души бяха ранени, а щети бяха нанесени на гражданска инфраструктура, предаде Укринформ, като се позова на публикация в приложението Телеграм на началника на Сумската областна военна администрация Олег Григоров.

🇺🇦 ⚡️ - Ukraine Regional Recap and Damage Reports for October 22: General Staff: Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a report on day 1,702 of the Russian-imposed war, noting that 187 combat engagements had taken place in the previous day. During the previous 24 hours, Russia lost approximately 2,250 personnel, while damage or destruction was caused to 3 tanks, 8 armoured combat vehicle, 44 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 3 air defence systems, 7 ground-based robotic complexes, 1,750 unmanned aerial vehicles, 363 automobiles and 2 units of special equipment. Russia launched one missile attack and 88 air strikes, during which they dropped 289 guided aerial bombs, while also using 10,414 kamikaze drones, along with 2,604 artillery strikes including 67 using MLRS. Ukrainian defence forces reportedly struck three areas of concentration of Russian personnel and equipment during the past day. Air Force: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, but failed to state the number of missiles used or their type, however did confirm that 210 attack drones were launched from several locations, including 110 jet drones. Reports as of 9am suggested that air defence forces had intercepted 181 drones, including 87 jet drones, noting that hits were recorded in 32 locations, and debris fell at another 8, while there were still 10 drones in the air at the time of reporting. Cherkasy: A fire broke out at a hypermarket in the Uman district as a result of a Russian attack, and firefighting efforts were complicated by the threat of repeat strikes, forcing rescuers to abandon duties to retreat to safety. No casualties were reported, all fires had been extinguished, and a pyrotechnic unit inspected the area for explosive devices. Dnipropetrovsk: Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha followed up on alerts of explosions in Dnipro, noting that Russia had struck a critical energy facility in the city, as residents complained of disruptions to the power supply. More than 30,000 residents in the districts of Pavlograd and Synelnykove, along with the city of Samara, were left without electricity, and energy workers were ready to begin restoration as soon as the security situation allowed. Over 50 attacks were endured by the region, as Dnipro, Pavlograd, Nikopol, and Kryvyi Rih came under attack by various munitions, causing damage to private homes, a car, an enterprise, and infrastructure. During the night, Russia targeted the Nikopol district, damaging a private house with FPV drones, while a fire broke out and infrastructure was damaged in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district, reported Head of the Regional State Administration Mykola Lukashuk. Donetsk: One person died in Kramatorsk and one person in Druzhkivka over the past 24 hours, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, adding that nine people were injured in Sloviansk and Raihorodok. Russian forces struck the city centre of Sloviansk yesterday causing five injuries, including two children, reported Head of Sloviansk Military Administration Vadym Lyakh. Kharkiv: Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov reported that a 42-year-old woman was killed in an overnight attack on Lymanivka in the Lozivskyi district, while nine other people, including children, needed medical assistance, and damage was caused to at least four houses in the village. Three people sought medical attention after drone hits in the villages of Pisky and Veprytskyi in the Izium district at around 4am, which caused damage to houses and cars, and fires broke out. Also at 4am, Russian drones struck residential buildings in the village of Vysokyi in the Zolochiv community, while two private houses and outbuildings were damaged, but there were no casualties, according to the Head of the Community Viktor Kovalenko. Russia struck Derhachi with a drone injuring a 46-year-old woman, while another drone strike resulted in a 35-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl seeking medical assistance for injuries, and a 40-year-old man was injured in a drone strike in Slatyne. Two men stepped on unidentified explosive devices and set them off, in Petropil in the Lozivskyi district, as well as in Lisne in the Malodanilivska community, reported the State Emergency Services. Malodanilivska community came under attacks by several FPV drones near multi-apartment residential buildings during the past day, with crashed drones causing explosions that shattered windows, according to the Community Head Oleksandr Hololobov. Yesterday in the Borivska community, a 47-year-old man was injured in Pisky-Radkivskyi, while there were also reports of artillery strikes in the area of Borova, and Horokhatka was also under attack, reported the community administration. Rescuers confirmed that six fires caused by strikes were extinguished during the day, which included the Osnovyanskyi and Slobozhanskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as in the Berystynskyi and Kupianskyi districts in the region. Damage was caused to residential buildings, farm buildings, warehouses, and other buildings, the SES reported. A Russian drone struck a parking lot in the Kholodnohirskyi district, causing a fire to break out that also damaged several vehicles at around 7am, and around 30 minutes later, a strike with Shahed drones was reported on the Osnovyanskyi district, reported Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. According to initial information, the drone struck the 9th floor of an office building next to residential buildings, but there were no reports of casualties or fires. Kherson: 39 settlements within the region came under fire from Russian drones, aerial fire and artillery fire, damaging 5 private homes, along with farm buildings and private vehicles, while also killing one person, and injuring five others. A 71-year-old woman was injured during a drone attack on the morning of October 21st in the Koryabel district, and was hospitalised with mine-blast injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, reported the city council. Kirovohrad: Rescuers extinguished a fire in warehouse buildings following a Russian attack during the evening, but had the threat of further strikes made fighting the blaze difficult, however, it had been contained as of this morning, and there were no casualties. Kyiv: One person was killed and 22 others injured, including four children, as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv overnight, according to the State Emergency Services. Fire and destruction occurred in six districts of the city. One person was killed and five others injured, including a child, in the Dniprovsky district, while transportation infrastructure was damaged in the Darnitsky district , as fires broke out in private houses and nearby vehicles, causing damage or destruction. A fire broke out in the territory of a non-residential building and a restaurant complex in the Sviatoshynsky district, while fires broke out in the Obolonsky district, inuring two people. Damage was caused to a monastery, an ambulance station, 6 ambulances, and other buildings in the Pechersky district, where among eight injured civilians was three children. Six people were injured as a result of an attack on a non-residential building in the Holosiivsky district. Russia also struck infrastructure of the metro on the Southern bridge, causing damage, and meaning traffic had to be restricted in the direction of the right bank to the left bank. A medical facility was struck in the Pechersk district in the heart of the capital during the waves of missiles, while an Epicentr store on Pochaina Street in Kyiv, and another shopping centre in Obolon, had also sustained damage. 1st wave - from 22:07 to 22:10; 2nd wave - from 01:57 to 02:01; 3rd wave - from 02:58 to 03:07; 4th wave - from 03:31 to 03:33. Mykolaiv: A Russian drone struck a 34-year-old woman who was riding a bicycle between the villages of Kutsurub and Dmytrivka in the region, resulting in admission to hospital in a moderate condition, and medical professionals were providing her with all the necessary care, reported the Regional Administration. Damage was caused to a warehouse building belonging to a farm, as well as two farm buildings, a private house, and two garages. Poltava: A Russian drone struck a building belonging to a private television and radio company in Kremenchuk causing a fire to break out, according to Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Dyakivnych, and a drone also hit an energy infrastructure facility n the Kremenchuk district, but there were no reports of anyone being harmed. Rivne: The Russian army attacked a Metro retail chain facility in the Rivne region, according to Oleksandr Koval, the Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, noting that there were no casualties or injuries, and all relevant services were working on the scene. Russia also struck the residential sector of the Rivne region, with a fire breaking out at one of the buildings, which had been fully contained and extinguished, while residents managed to avoid harm. Damage was shown by Suspilne of a cemetery in Rivne which had been damaged following the fall of a Russian drone in the region. Rivne State Emergency Services reported that three apartments were damaged after fires broke out following a drone strike, noting that the fire was extinguished, and a total of 11 people were evacuated from the building. The METRO shopping centre in Rivne is temporarily closed, the international company announced on its website, noting that the team is working to assess the damage, and no employees or customers were injured, according to the post. Sumy: A 74-year-old man was killed as a result of Russian strikes, and five other people were injured, reported Sumy Regional Police, adding that an 11-year-old boy was also admitted to a medical facility with severe stress reactions following a drone attack on October 20. Throughout the day, Russian forces targeted 27 settlements of the region, and police recorded 35 shelling incidents, which resulted in damage to residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure objects. As a result of an FPV drone hitting a car, a fire broke out which spread to and damaged other vehicles, while the explosion shattered the windows of a five-story residential building injuring one person. Firefighters were under constant threat of repeated strikes, but despite the difficult security situation, still extinguished the fire. During the night, Russian forces struck a gas station in the Shostka community, and continued to attack the city throughout this morning, reported Mayor Mykola Noga, noting that no person came to harm and no requests were made for medical assistance. Ternopil: Following the attacks by Russia in the Kremianets community of the region on the morning of October 21st, eight settlements were left without power, four had partial power outages, and some streets in Kremianets were also without power. Ukrainian defence forces shot down a Russian Geran-4 drone near Chortkiv, but the explosion damaged two households in the village of Billa, however, there were no casualties. Two children and one adult were injured in an attack 45 minutes later on the Chortkiv district of Ternopil, reported the Head of the Regional Military Administration. Zaporizhzhia: Three people were killed and three others injured as a result of Russia launching 862 attacks on 48 area of the region, including 28 air strikes, 633 various types of drones, 4 times with MLRS and 197 times with artillery, resulting in 90 reports regarding damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.