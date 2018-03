R.I.P @roy.pejcinovski ROY PEJCINOVSKI was an incredible young man & outstanding goalie. He always had a smile & was a pleasure to coach. We are deeply saddened by this horrific tragedy! Our deepest condolences go to his family! My heart aches for this young man, his mother, sister & family. I will forever remember him & Roy will always be a champion & never forgotten! #WorldSelectChamps

